Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK) Issues Earnings Results

Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Nantkwest had a negative net margin of 164,604.89% and a negative return on equity of 44.91%.

Shares of Nantkwest stock traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $3.11. The stock had a trading volume of 14,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,814. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.84 and a 200 day moving average of $3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.13 million, a P/E ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 2.76. Nantkwest has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $9.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a current ratio of 5.72.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NK shares. ValuEngine raised Nantkwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub cut Nantkwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th.

About Nantkwest

NantKwest, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer and viral infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer (aNK) cell, a natural killer cell-line and genetically modified derivative capable of killing cancer and virally infected cells; and NANT cancer vaccine, a personalized therapy that utilizes its off-the-shelf natural killer cells.

