Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,538 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Natera worth $2,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Natera in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Natera by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Natera in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Natera by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,388 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signition LP purchased a new position in Natera in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Natera alerts:

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 139,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $4,876,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jonathan Sheena sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total transaction of $26,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 245,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,196,385.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 171,420 shares of company stock valued at $5,867,670. Corporate insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Natera in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Natera in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Natera from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Shares of Natera stock traded down $1.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.92. 41,829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,283,919. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.26. Natera Inc has a 12-month low of $16.87 and a 12-month high of $41.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical research company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $83.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.84 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 41.30% and a negative return on equity of 120.68%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Natera Inc will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Natera Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Recommended Story: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.