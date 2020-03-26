National Bank Financial Cuts Roots (TSE:ROOT) Price Target to C$1.50

Roots (TSE:ROOT) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$3.50 to C$1.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 80.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Roots from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Roots from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Roots from C$4.25 to C$2.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Roots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$5.00 to C$2.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$3.04.

TSE ROOT traded down C$0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.83. 89,994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,550. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.39, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Roots has a 12-month low of C$0.70 and a 12-month high of C$4.73. The firm has a market cap of $36.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.50.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides women's, men's, kids, toddler, and baby apparel; leather goods; footwear; and accessories under the Roots brand. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

