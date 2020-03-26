National Bank Financial Lowers Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Price Target to C$14.00

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$22.00 to C$14.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 40.56% from the stock’s current price.

ZZZ has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities raised their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$22.50 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sleep Country Canada has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$22.43.

Get Sleep Country Canada alerts:

Shares of ZZZ stock traded up C$0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$9.96. The stock had a trading volume of 231,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,250. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$19.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.95. Sleep Country Canada has a one year low of C$7.75 and a one year high of C$22.56. The firm has a market cap of $355.79 million and a PE ratio of 6.68.

Sleep Country Canada Company Profile

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, box spring bases, pillows, duvets, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow protectors, platforms, and other sleep accessories.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Country Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Country Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.