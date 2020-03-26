National Bank Financial Trims Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) Target Price to C$37.00

Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$47.00 to C$37.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 40.42% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PKI. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Parkland Fuel from C$46.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Parkland Fuel from C$50.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday. AltaCorp Capital cut their price objective on Parkland Fuel from C$53.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price objective on Parkland Fuel from C$48.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Parkland Fuel from C$56.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$44.80.

Shares of Parkland Fuel stock traded up C$1.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$26.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,252,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.55, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$38.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$44.10. Parkland Fuel has a fifty-two week low of C$17.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$49.22.

Parkland Fuel (TSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C$1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.74. The firm had revenue of C$4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.71 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Parkland Fuel will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Parkland Fuel Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada and the United States. The company's Retail segment supplies and supports a network of 1,855 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Pioneer, Chevron, and Race Trac, as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/Marché Express brand.

