National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Shares Purchased by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 41.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.13% of National Beverage worth $3,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 1,633.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of National Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. 34.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FIZZ stock opened at $38.18 on Thursday. National Beverage Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.71 and a fifty-two week high of $59.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.07.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. National Beverage had a return on equity of 31.57% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $223.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that National Beverage Corp. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded National Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Cfra upgraded National Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine cut National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.31.

National Beverage Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

