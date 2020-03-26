National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of National Health Investors Inc (NYSE:NHI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.50.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of National Health Investors from $82.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of National Health Investors in a report on Friday, December 20th.

In other news, Director Robert T. Webb acquired 2,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.28 per share, with a total value of $99,548.28. Following the purchase, the director now owns 63,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,931,328.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D. Eric Mendelsohn sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $362,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,008,708.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NHI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in National Health Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in National Health Investors by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,254,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in National Health Investors by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,610,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,324,000 after buying an additional 39,974 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in National Health Investors in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in National Health Investors by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 8,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 70.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of National Health Investors stock traded up $2.29 on Thursday, hitting $51.06. The company had a trading volume of 34,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,443. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 16.40 and a quick ratio of 16.40. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.35. National Health Investors has a 52 week low of $31.37 and a 52 week high of $91.12.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.46). The business had revenue of $82.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.92 million. National Health Investors had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 50.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that National Health Investors will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.1025 dividend. This is a positive change from National Health Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.64%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.36%.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

