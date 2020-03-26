National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.61.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NOV shares. Argus lowered National-Oilwell Varco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. AltaCorp Capital upgraded shares of National-Oilwell Varco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th.

NOV stock opened at $11.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.31. National-Oilwell Varco has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $29.37.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 71.88%. On average, equities research analysts expect that National-Oilwell Varco will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. National-Oilwell Varco’s payout ratio is currently -27.78%.

In related news, CFO Jose A. Bayardo acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.47 per share, with a total value of $169,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,081,485.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jose A. Bayardo acquired 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.85 per share, with a total value of $101,775.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,174,869.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOV. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,389,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco during the fourth quarter worth about $9,781,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,957,359 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $148,928,000 after purchasing an additional 240,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centenus Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco during the fourth quarter worth about $3,131,000. 95.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National-Oilwell Varco Company Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

