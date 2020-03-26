National Security Group Inc (NASDAQ:NSEC) Short Interest Down 45.5% in March

National Security Group Inc (NASDAQ:NSEC) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 45.5% from the February 27th total of 1,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

In other National Security Group news, major shareholder Andrew J. Abernathey purchased 2,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $32,708.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Andrew J. Abernathey purchased 16,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.14 per share, with a total value of $238,372.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 19,162 shares of company stock valued at $272,705 over the last ninety days. 38.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in National Security Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Security Group Inc (NASDAQ:NSEC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.40% of National Security Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 2.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, ValuEngine raised National Security Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th.

Shares of National Security Group stock remained flat at $$13.52 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,029. National Security Group has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $16.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $34.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.16.

National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. National Security Group had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 6.03%. The firm had revenue of $17.01 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st.

About National Security Group

The National Security Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment primarily underwrites home insurance coverage with primary lines of business consisting of dwelling fire and extended coverage, mobile homeowners, and other liability insurance services in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and West Virginia, as well as operates on a surplus lines basis in the state of Louisiana.

