National Western Life Group Inc (NASDAQ:NWLI) Short Interest Down 47.0% in March

National Western Life Group Inc (NASDAQ:NWLI) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a drop of 47.0% from the February 27th total of 18,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 13,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its stake in National Western Life Group by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 53,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,575,000 after buying an additional 7,006 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in National Western Life Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,907,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in National Western Life Group by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 39,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,455,000 after buying an additional 5,840 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in National Western Life Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,654,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in National Western Life Group by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NWLI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered National Western Life Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. BidaskClub lowered National Western Life Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th.

NASDAQ:NWLI traded up $28.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $183.05. 25,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,849. The firm has a market cap of $570.90 million, a P/E ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.90. National Western Life Group has a 52 week low of $120.55 and a 52 week high of $298.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $261.23.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $10.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $235.43 million during the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 15.61%.

National Western Life Group Company Profile

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, and Annuities segments. The company provides life insurance products for the savings and protection needs of policyholders; and annuity contracts for the asset accumulation and retirement needs of contract holders.

