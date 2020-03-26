Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) Shares Bought by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 38.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 372,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 103,964 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned 0.17% of Navient worth $5,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NAVI. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Navient by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,593,003 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $76,512,000 after buying an additional 1,074,787 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Navient by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,171,517 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $111,786,000 after buying an additional 528,699 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Navient by 331.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 594,252 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,606,000 after buying an additional 456,464 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Navient by 108.6% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 851,025 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,642,000 after buying an additional 443,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Navient during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,065,000. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NAVI opened at $7.99 on Thursday. Navient Corp has a twelve month low of $4.07 and a twelve month high of $15.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.11, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 10.68, a quick ratio of 10.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.40.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $294.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.33 million. Navient had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 18.15%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Navient Corp will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NAVI shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Navient from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Navient in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Navient in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.50 price objective on shares of Navient in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Navient from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Navient currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.13.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

