Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,506 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,434 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Navient worth $2,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Navient by 190.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Navient by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Navient during the 4th quarter worth $181,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE grew its holdings in Navient by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 13,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in Navient by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 32,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NAVI shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.50 price target on shares of Navient in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Navient from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Navient from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stephens started coverage on shares of Navient in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Navient from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Navient presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.13.

NASDAQ:NAVI traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $8.10. The stock had a trading volume of 190,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,275,034. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.96. Navient Corp has a 52 week low of $4.07 and a 52 week high of $15.67. The company has a current ratio of 10.68, a quick ratio of 10.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.40.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $294.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.33 million. Navient had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 18.15%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Navient Corp will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.90%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

