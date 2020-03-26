NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.38.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of NCR to $48.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Standpoint Research assumed coverage on shares of NCR in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set an “accumulate” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of NCR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NCR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of NCR from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th.

In related news, CFO Andre J. Fernandez bought 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.30 per share, with a total value of $98,610.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,346,035.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Bedore bought 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.49 per share, with a total value of $48,972.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 65,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,037.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC boosted its stake in NCR by 4,072.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 918 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of NCR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of NCR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NCR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NCR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NCR traded up $2.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.15. 1,126,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,908,698. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.40 and its 200-day moving average is $30.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.70. NCR has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $35.87.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. NCR had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 59.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NCR will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

