NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Shares Purchased by Man Group plc

Man Group plc increased its position in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 999,776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 172,818 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.78% of NCR worth $35,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCR. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in NCR by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,325,522 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,833,000 after purchasing an additional 318,222 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in NCR by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 199,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in NCR by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 655,050 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,673,000 after purchasing an additional 76,328 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in NCR by 141.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 71,275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 41,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in NCR by 224.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 210,215 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,634,000 after purchasing an additional 145,463 shares in the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NCR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NCR from $34.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on NCR to $48.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Stephens dropped their price target on NCR from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Oppenheimer raised NCR from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut NCR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.38.

NYSE:NCR opened at $16.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.93. NCR Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.55 and a fifty-two week high of $35.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.70.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. NCR had a return on equity of 59.60% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NCR Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Daniel William Campbell sold 2,866 shares of NCR stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $86,094.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andre J. Fernandez purchased 5,700 shares of NCR stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.30 per share, with a total value of $98,610.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 135,609 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,035.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

