Neblio (NEBL) Market Cap Hits $6.08 Million

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. Neblio has a market cap of $6.08 million and $379,279.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Neblio has traded up 4.2% against the dollar. One Neblio coin can now be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00005781 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00015218 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00018695 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00013293 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000992 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 34.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00021634 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005428 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Neblio Profile

NEBL is a coin. Its launch date was August 6th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 16,166,906 coins and its circulating supply is 15,570,209 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Neblio is nebl.io.

Neblio Coin Trading

Neblio can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, Binance and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

