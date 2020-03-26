Nebulas (NAS) Market Cap Hits $13.33 Million

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. One Nebulas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00003790 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Neraex, Allcoin and BCEX. Nebulas has a market capitalization of $13.33 million and $1.64 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Nebulas has traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00050002 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.32 or 0.05014058 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00063127 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00036790 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006103 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014618 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00010671 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003428 BTC.

Nebulas Coin Profile

Nebulas (NAS) is a coin. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 71,861,934 coins and its circulating supply is 51,952,589 coins. The official website for Nebulas is nebulas.io. Nebulas’ official message board is medium.com/nebulasio. The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nebulas Coin Trading

Nebulas can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Gate.io, Neraex, BCEX, Binance, Huobi, OKEx and Allcoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nebulas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nebulas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

