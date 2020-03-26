Nectar One Day Volume Tops $65.00 (NEC)

Nectar (CURRENCY:NEC) traded 21.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 26th. One Nectar coin can now be purchased for $0.0465 or 0.00000689 BTC on major exchanges including $24.43, $20.33, $33.94 and $32.15. Over the last seven days, Nectar has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar. Nectar has a total market cap of $3.83 million and $65.00 worth of Nectar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nectar alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00031853 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00082067 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,752.09 or 0.99923335 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00066856 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000391 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00001271 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nectar Profile

Nectar (NEC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2013. Nectar’s total supply is 1,007,949,847 coins and its circulating supply is 82,353,022 coins. The Reddit community for Nectar is /r/ethfinex. Nectar’s official Twitter account is @ethfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nectar is blog.ethfinex.com/introducing-the-nectar-token-58ba40e5419a. The official website for Nectar is www.ethfinex.com.

Buying and Selling Nectar

Nectar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $33.94, $13.77, $5.60, $18.94, $24.43, $50.98, $20.33, $24.68, $10.39, $7.50, $51.55 and $32.15. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nectar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nectar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nectar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nectar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nectar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.