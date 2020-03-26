Needham & Company LLC Cuts ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Price Target to $55.00

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $80.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 43.23% from the company’s previous close.

VSAT has been the subject of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ViaSat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ViaSat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of ViaSat in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ViaSat has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.50.

Shares of VSAT opened at $38.40 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -33.98 and a beta of 0.75. ViaSat has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $97.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. ViaSat had a return on equity of 0.04% and a net margin of 0.03%. The firm had revenue of $588.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ViaSat will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Richard A. Baldridge bought 27,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.14 per share, with a total value of $1,469,901.00. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in ViaSat by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,217 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ViaSat in the second quarter valued at about $2,020,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ViaSat by 1.1% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 72,267 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of ViaSat by 26.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,679 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,793,000 after buying an additional 9,018 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ViaSat during the fourth quarter worth about $44,042,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

About ViaSat

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

