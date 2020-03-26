Negative News Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Stock Price

Media coverage about ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) has trended negative recently, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. ON Semiconductor earned a coverage optimism score of -2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the semiconductor company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted ON Semiconductor’s analysis:

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of ON traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.16. 12,687,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,728,272. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.98. ON Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $8.17 and a twelve month high of $25.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.18.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on ON Semiconductor from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on ON Semiconductor from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut ON Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on ON Semiconductor from to and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.71.

In other news, COO William A. Schromm sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 686,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,160,325. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 10,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $271,141.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 218,338 shares of company stock worth $5,049,735 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.