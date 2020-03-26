Neo (NEO) Market Cap Hits $495.11 Million

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. Over the last week, Neo has traded 9.2% higher against the dollar. Neo has a market cap of $495.11 million and $425.13 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neo coin can now be bought for approximately $7.02 or 0.00104461 BTC on major exchanges including Liquid, Bitinka, Coinsuper and Bittrex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014861 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $172.73 or 0.02570671 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00196460 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00042218 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00034209 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Neo

Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Neo is neo.org. The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Neo Coin Trading

Neo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM, TDAX, Bibox, BitForex, Binance, Kucoin, CoinEx, Tidebit, Bitfinex, BCEX, Switcheo Network, Huobi, BigONE, Allcoin, Ovis, BitMart, COSS, HitBTC, Coinrail, Bitinka, Livecoin, Cryptopia, DragonEX, Upbit, Liquid, OKEx, Bittrex, Koinex, CoinEgg, Cobinhood, Gate.io, CoinBene, Coinsuper, OTCBTC, Bitbns, Coinnest, Exrates and LBank. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.

