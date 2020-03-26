NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Position Reduced by Capital Bank & Trust Co

Capital Bank & Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 795,065 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 27,649 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co owned about 0.35% of NetApp worth $49,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in NetApp by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,416,736 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $337,192,000 after buying an additional 473,061 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in NetApp by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,175,468 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $197,682,000 after buying an additional 454,210 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in NetApp by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,762,101 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $109,614,000 after buying an additional 38,081 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NetApp by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,583,309 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $98,562,000 after buying an additional 109,178 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in NetApp by 7.3% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,026,451 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $53,899,000 after buying an additional 70,127 shares during the period. 95.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NetApp alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on NetApp from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NetApp from $47.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetApp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.70.

In related news, EVP Henri P. Richard sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $160,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,235,491. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ NTAP traded up $1.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.20. 48,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,519,276. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.16. NetApp Inc. has a one year low of $34.66 and a one year high of $78.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.62.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The data storage provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 123.49% and a net margin of 18.19%. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NetApp Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 47.76%.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

Read More: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.