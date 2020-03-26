NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Purchased by Capital International Ltd. CA

Capital International Ltd. CA increased its position in shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,214 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,449 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in NetApp were worth $3,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of NetApp by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,416,736 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $337,192,000 after purchasing an additional 473,061 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,175,468 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $197,682,000 after purchasing an additional 454,210 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,762,101 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $109,614,000 after purchasing an additional 38,081 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,583,309 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $98,562,000 after purchasing an additional 109,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of NetApp by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,026,451 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $53,899,000 after purchasing an additional 70,127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Henri P. Richard sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $160,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,855 shares in the company, valued at $9,235,491. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NTAP. Northland Securities began coverage on NetApp in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on NetApp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of NetApp from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of NetApp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. NetApp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.70.

NTAP traded up $3.32 on Thursday, reaching $41.01. 1,253,658 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,519,276. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.62. NetApp Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.66 and a 52-week high of $78.35. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The data storage provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 123.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NetApp Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. NetApp’s payout ratio is 47.76%.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

