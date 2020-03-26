NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Northland Securities

Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the data storage provider’s stock. Northland Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 25.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NTAP. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of NetApp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NetApp from $47.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on NetApp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.70.

NetApp stock traded up $1.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.07. 407,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,519,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.76 and a 200 day moving average of $55.62. NetApp has a 12-month low of $34.66 and a 12-month high of $78.35.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The data storage provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 123.49% and a net margin of 18.19%. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NetApp will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Henri P. Richard sold 2,500 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $160,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,235,491. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northcoast Asset Management grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northcoast Asset Management now owns 113,886 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 5,898 shares during the period. Loge Solutions acquired a new position in NetApp in the third quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Nisa Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors now owns 78,977 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Capstone Asset Management Company lifted its stake in NetApp by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Capstone Asset Management Company now owns 22,916 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in NetApp by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 89,815 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 34,052 shares during the last quarter. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

