Netbox Coin Hits Market Capitalization of $1.24 Million (NBX)

Netbox Coin (CURRENCY:NBX) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 26th. Over the last week, Netbox Coin has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Netbox Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0290 or 0.00000429 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, P2PB2B and STEX. Netbox Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.24 million and approximately $84,152.00 worth of Netbox Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

inSure (SURE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.39 or 0.01441501 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00015921 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014843 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Netbox Coin Profile

Netbox Coin is a coin. Its genesis date was February 17th, 2018. Netbox Coin’s total supply is 75,039,444 coins and its circulating supply is 42,908,808 coins. The official message board for Netbox Coin is medium.com/@netboxglobal. Netbox Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Netbox Coin’s official website is netbox.global.

Netbox Coin Coin Trading

Netbox Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Crex24 and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netbox Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Netbox Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Netbox Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

