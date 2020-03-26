Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) is Capital Research Global Investors’ 3rd Largest Position

Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,002,047 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,713,207 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises approximately 3.7% of Capital Research Global Investors’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 8.66% of Netflix worth $12,296,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 770.4% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,002 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in Netflix by 695.9% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 522,778 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $139,906,000 after purchasing an additional 457,098 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in Netflix by 176,141.7% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 21,149 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,843,000 after purchasing an additional 21,137 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 106.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,356 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,197 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.77, for a total value of $20,348,976.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,348,976.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total value of $704,094.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 220,560 shares of company stock valued at $79,422,333. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NFLX. Credit Suisse Group set a $440.00 price target on Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.58.

Netflix stock traded up $10.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $353.33. 2,347,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,558,347. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $362.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $318.50. The company has a market capitalization of $155.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.55, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.28 and a 12-month high of $393.52.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. Netflix had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.