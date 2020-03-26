Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the forty-three brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation, twenty-six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $381.77.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 77,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.26, for a total transaction of $30,197,698.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,197,698.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total value of $704,094.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,560 shares of company stock worth $79,422,333 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $342.39 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $362.02 and a 200 day moving average of $318.50. The company has a market capitalization of $150.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.90, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix has a 1-year low of $252.28 and a 1-year high of $393.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 9.26%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

