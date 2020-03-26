Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given Coverage Optimism Score of -1.49

Media coverage about Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) has trended somewhat negative on Thursday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Netflix earned a news impact score of -1.49 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the Internet television network an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Netflix’s ranking:

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $20.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $362.99. The company had a trading volume of 7,234,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,795,412. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $361.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $318.76. The company has a market capitalization of $159.28 billion, a PE ratio of 87.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix has a one year low of $252.28 and a one year high of $393.52.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 9.26%. Netflix’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NFLX. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. UBS Group set a $400.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $440.00 target price on shares of Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.58.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total transaction of $28,171,564.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,171,564.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total transaction of $704,094.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 220,560 shares of company stock valued at $79,422,333. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

