Network-1 Technologies Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Network-1 Technologies Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, an increase of 221.1% from the February 27th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NTIP stock traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $2.16. The company had a trading volume of 93,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,640. Network-1 Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $2.78.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a yield of 4.3%.

Network-1 Technologies Company Profile

Network-1 Technologies, Inc develops, licenses, and protects intellectual property assets. The company owns 51 patents, including the remote power patent covering the delivery of power over Ethernet cables for the purpose of remotely powering network devices, such as wireless access ports, IP phones, and network based cameras; and the Mirror Worlds patent portfolio relating to foundational technologies that enable unified search and indexing, displaying, and archiving of documents in a computer system.

