Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) Short Interest Down 87.2% in March

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decrease of 87.2% from the February 27th total of 41,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 42,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NBH. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 80,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 89,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 144,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 7,331 shares during the period. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

Shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,729. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has a 52-week low of $11.15 and a 52-week high of $16.85.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0624 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%.

About Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

