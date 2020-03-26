Neuberger Berman New York Muncipl Fd Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) Insider Purchases $25,347.24 in Stock

Neuberger Berman New York Muncipl Fd Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) insider Bradley Tank acquired 2,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.67 per share, with a total value of $25,347.24.

Bradley Tank also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 16th, Bradley Tank purchased 17,394 shares of Neuberger Berman New York Muncipl Fd stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.07 per share, with a total value of $192,551.58.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NBO traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.67. 3,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,093. Neuberger Berman New York Muncipl Fd Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.20.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.0393 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Neuberger Berman New York Muncipl Fd by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 504,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,309,000 after acquiring an additional 147,845 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Muncipl Fd by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 117,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 58,292 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Muncipl Fd by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 15,451 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Muncipl Fd by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Muncipl Fd in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

About Neuberger Berman New York Muncipl Fd

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

