Neuberger Berman New York Muncipl Fd Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) Short Interest Down 94.3% in March

Neuberger Berman New York Muncipl Fd Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 94.3% from the February 27th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NBO traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.67. 3,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,093. Neuberger Berman New York Muncipl Fd has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $13.20.

Get Neuberger Berman New York Muncipl Fd alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0393 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%.

In other news, insider Bradley Tank bought 17,394 shares of Neuberger Berman New York Muncipl Fd stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.07 per share, for a total transaction of $192,551.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Muncipl Fd during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Muncipl Fd by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Muncipl Fd by 90.6% during the fourth quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 15,451 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Muncipl Fd by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 117,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 58,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Muncipl Fd by 41.5% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 504,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,309,000 after acquiring an additional 147,845 shares in the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman New York Muncipl Fd Company Profile

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

Further Reading: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman New York Muncipl Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman New York Muncipl Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.