Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) is Perceptive Advisors LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Perceptive Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,612,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 447,346 shares during the period. Neurocrine Biosciences comprises about 7.7% of Perceptive Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned about 3.91% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $388,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 9.6% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,041,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,805,000 after buying an additional 91,310 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 18,853.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 739,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,454,000 after purchasing an additional 735,272 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 639,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,762,000 after purchasing an additional 199,705 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 488,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,504,000 after purchasing an additional 45,502 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 441,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,455,000 after purchasing an additional 8,420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NBIX traded up $2.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $92.52. 845,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 846,362. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 280.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.60. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.85 and a 1 year high of $119.65.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.40). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $244.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 3,248 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total transaction of $335,680.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 432,357 shares in the company, valued at $44,684,095.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 2,030 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total value of $209,800.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,198.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,641 shares of company stock worth $4,976,586 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

NBIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $153.00 price target (up from $116.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.53.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

