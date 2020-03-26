Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Position Boosted by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $2,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NBIX. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 172.9% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 871.8% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 43,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NBIX shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $153.00 target price (up from $116.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up from $102.00) on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.53.

Shares of NBIX stock traded up $2.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $92.52. 845,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 846,362. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.85 and a 52 week high of $119.65. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 280.36, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.42.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.40). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $244.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 85.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 1,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.31, for a total transaction of $167,672.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,452 shares in the company, valued at $769,866.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 5,449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.09, for a total transaction of $561,737.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 423,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,643,254.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,641 shares of company stock valued at $4,976,586 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

