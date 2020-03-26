Neutral Media Coverage Somewhat Likely to Impact Citigroup (NYSE:C) Share Price

News articles about Citigroup (NYSE:C) have trended neutral this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Citigroup earned a news sentiment score of 0.36 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 5 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Citigroup’s score:

Several brokerages recently commented on C. ValuEngine upgraded Citigroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Citigroup from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson increased their price target on Citigroup from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.34.

Shares of NYSE:C traded up $4.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.02. The stock had a trading volume of 31,526,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,348,805. Citigroup Inc has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $83.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.88 and its 200-day moving average is $71.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.76.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $18.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.91%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

