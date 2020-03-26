Neutral Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect On Track Innovations (NASDAQ:OTIV) Stock Price

News articles about On Track Innovations (NASDAQ:OTIV) have trended neutral on Thursday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. On Track Innovations earned a coverage optimism score of 0.09 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the technology company an news buzz score of 4 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTIV traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.17. On Track Innovations has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.22.

About On Track Innovations

On Track Innovations Ltd. designs, develops, and markets cashless payment solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Retail and Mass Transit Ticketing; and Petroleum. The company offers OTI UNO, a single interface and contactless reader that support the major card associations' applications, as well as wallets, such as Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay; OTI TRIO, a near-field communication and contactless reader, which offers three-in-one cashless payment card options comprising magnetic stripe (swipe), contact (chip), and contactless (tap); and OTI Interno, an original equipment manufacturer reader module with integrated antenna used for integration into mass transit validators and terminals.

