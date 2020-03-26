New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a decline of 66.5% from the February 27th total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSE HYB traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,515. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.82. New America High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $5.36 and a 12-month high of $9.37.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HYB. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in New America High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Covenant Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New America High Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of New America High Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of New America High Income Fund by 130.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,985 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 9,062 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of New America High Income Fund by 134.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,821 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 11,355 shares during the period. 20.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About New America High Income Fund

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

