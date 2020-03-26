New England Asset Management Inc. Has $12.01 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

New England Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,127 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 0.2% of New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $12,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $1,103,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. 72.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.42.

MSFT traded up $8.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $155.88. The company had a trading volume of 64,527,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,041,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1,185.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.11. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $115.52 and a twelve month high of $190.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

