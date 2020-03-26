New York Community Bancorp, Inc. to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:NYCB)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for New York Community Bancorp in a research report issued on Monday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.20. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm had revenue of $259.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NYCB. Stephens dropped their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised New York Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.94.

NYSE NYCB opened at $9.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.98 and its 200-day moving average is $11.89. New York Community Bancorp has a one year low of $8.76 and a one year high of $13.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NYCB. FMR LLC boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 8,981 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 82,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 1,120.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 17,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 16,317 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,455,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,822,000 after acquiring an additional 200,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 144,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. 61.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Lawrence J. Savarese acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $29,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

