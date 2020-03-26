Newater Technology Inc (NASDAQ:NEWA) Short Interest Update

Newater Technology Inc (NASDAQ:NEWA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decrease of 38.2% from the February 27th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NEWA stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.17. 17,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,496. Newater Technology has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $9.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.59.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Newater Technology stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Newater Technology Inc (NASDAQ:NEWA) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,703 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.15% of Newater Technology worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Newater Technology Company Profile

Newater Technology, Inc is a wastewater purification treatment company. The Company is focused on the development, manufacture and sale of disk tube reverse osmosis (DTRO) and disk tube nanofiltration (DTNF) membrane filtration products that are used in the treatment, recycling and discharge of wastewater.

