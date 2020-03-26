Newton (NEW) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.23 Million

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. During the last seven days, Newton has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Newton coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, Huobi Global and Huobi Korea. Newton has a market capitalization of $8.05 million and approximately $2.23 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014736 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.06 or 0.02565214 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00196544 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00042413 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00034418 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000177 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Newton Profile

Newton was first traded on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project.

Buying and Selling Newton

Newton can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Huobi Korea and Huobi Global. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Newton using one of the exchanges listed above.

