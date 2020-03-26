Nexo Market Capitalization Achieves $60.14 Million (NEXO)

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. Nexo has a total market capitalization of $60.14 million and $10.09 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nexo has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Nexo token can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001589 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Stocks.Exchange, Fatbtc and Hotbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014787 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $173.11 or 0.02561767 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00192694 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00042063 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00034137 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Nexo

Nexo’s genesis date was April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 tokens. The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nexo is medium.com/nexo. The official website for Nexo is nexo.io.

Nexo Token Trading

Nexo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, Allbit, Bancor Network, Bitbns, HitBTC, DDEX, Mercatox, YoBit, Stocks.Exchange and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nexo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

