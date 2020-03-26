NEXT 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $139,872.00 (NET)

NEXT (CURRENCY:NET) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 26th. In the last week, NEXT has traded 9.6% higher against the dollar. One NEXT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.54 or 0.00008004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinbit and Livecoin. NEXT has a market capitalization of $21.91 million and $139,872.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.28 or 0.00595853 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014946 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000037 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002442 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000615 BTC.

NEXT Profile

NEXT (CRYPTO:NET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 2nd, 2013. NEXT’s total supply is 116,503,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,491,818 tokens. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET. The official website for NEXT is www.coinbit.co.kr.

Buying and Selling NEXT

NEXT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Coinbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

