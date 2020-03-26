NEXT plc (LON:NXT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of NEXT plc (LON:NXT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 6,253.11 ($82.26).

NXT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded NEXT to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. HSBC reduced their target price on NEXT from GBX 7,300 ($96.03) to GBX 7,050 ($92.74) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Friday, March 20th.

Get NEXT alerts:

Shares of NXT opened at GBX 4,486 ($59.01) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion and a PE ratio of 9.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 565.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5,894.26 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 6,467.65. NEXT has a 12 month low of GBX 3,311 ($43.55) and a 12 month high of GBX 7,358 ($96.79).

In related news, insider Michael J. Roney acquired 1,278 shares of NEXT stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,892 ($51.20) per share, for a total transaction of £49,739.76 ($65,429.83).

About NEXT

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, accessories, and/or home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.