NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Given New $220.00 Price Target at Barclays

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Barclays from $269.00 to $220.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 3.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on NEE. Zacks Investment Research cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $255.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $236.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.00.

NYSE NEE traded up $16.88 on Thursday, reaching $227.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,574,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,948,965. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $253.00 and its 200-day moving average is $240.73. The stock has a market cap of $100.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. NextEra Energy has a 52 week low of $174.80 and a 52 week high of $283.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total value of $382,992.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,897 shares in the company, valued at $3,565,894.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $212.40 per share, for a total transaction of $212,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,504,092. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,206 shares of company stock valued at $13,937,721 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,651,472,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 27,610.4% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 653,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after buying an additional 651,605 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in NextEra Energy by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 992,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,410,000 after buying an additional 481,589 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,189,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,737,438,000 after buying an additional 340,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,588,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $626,920,000 after buying an additional 305,178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

