Nexus (NXS) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $200,236.00

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. Nexus has a market cap of $9.25 million and approximately $200,236.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nexus coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00002117 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Trade By Trade, Binance and Upbit. Over the last seven days, Nexus has traded up 10.6% against the dollar.

Nexus Profile

Nexus is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 64,671,957 coins. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexus’ official website is www.nexusearth.com. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nexus Coin Trading

Nexus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Trade By Trade, Binance, Cryptopia and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nexus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

