NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Price Target Cut to C$21.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) had its price objective dropped by National Bank Financial from C$33.00 to C$21.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 31.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. AltaCorp Capital reduced their target price on NFI Group from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on NFI Group from C$38.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities reduced their target price on NFI Group from C$30.00 to C$16.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on NFI Group from C$22.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on NFI Group from C$35.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

NFI Group stock traded up C$3.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$15.98. 1,289,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,507. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$28.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$28.26. NFI Group has a twelve month low of C$9.12 and a twelve month high of C$39.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and a PE ratio of 17.16.

In other news, Director Brian Vincent Tobin bought 5,000 shares of NFI Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$9.87 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,335.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$214,903.26.

About NFI Group

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures heavy-duty transit buses, medium-duty buses, low-floor cutaway buses, and motor coaches in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transit Bus and Motor Coach Manufacturing Operations; and Aftermarket Operations. The Transit Bus and Motor Coach Manufacturing Operations segment designs, manufactures, and sells heavy-duty transit buses, motor coaches, medium-duty buses and cutaways.

