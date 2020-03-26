Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,233 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,647 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Nice were worth $1,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Nice by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Nice by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Nice by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP lifted its holdings in Nice by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 7,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its holdings in Nice by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 50.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Nice to and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Nice from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Nice from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Nice in a report on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $193.00 target price on shares of Nice in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.42.

Shares of NICE stock opened at $147.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.39, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.61. Nice Ltd has a 1-year low of $110.59 and a 1-year high of $183.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.51.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $431.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.13 million. Nice had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 11.81%. Analysts expect that Nice Ltd will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

