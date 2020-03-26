Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Capital International Ltd. CA

Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 45.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 164,201 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,596 shares during the quarter. Nike comprises about 1.8% of Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Capital International Ltd. CA’s holdings in Nike were worth $16,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,261,000. Capital International Sarl increased its holdings in shares of Nike by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 38,052 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 10,631 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Nike by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,072,251 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $919,109,000 after acquiring an additional 379,211 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nike by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 188,648 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $19,112,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Nike during the fourth quarter worth $1,119,000. 65.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NKE traded up $4.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $83.34. The company had a trading volume of 8,744,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,216,662. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.68. Nike Inc has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $105.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 51.28% and a net margin of 10.46%. Nike’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.36%.

In other Nike news, insider Elliott Hill sold 90,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $9,225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of Nike stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $892,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 271,916 shares of company stock valued at $27,686,864 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Nike in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Nike in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on Nike from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Nike from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.79.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

