Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors trimmed its holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 39.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,789,590 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 12,439,256 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned about 1.21% of Nike worth $1,903,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Nike by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,559,748 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,576,358,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159,675 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nike by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,077,288 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,047,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,351 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Nike by 110.1% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,107,158 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $197,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,295 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nike by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,035,395 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $307,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,251 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Nike by 999.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 986,476 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $99,939,000 after purchasing an additional 896,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 28,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $2,828,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 2,416 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total transaction of $244,354.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,046 shares in the company, valued at $409,212.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 271,916 shares of company stock worth $27,686,864 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Nike in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Consumer Edge assumed coverage on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, December 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Nike from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nike currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.79.

NKE stock traded up $7.63 on Thursday, hitting $86.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 694,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,216,662. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.68. Nike Inc has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $105.62. The stock has a market cap of $112.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. Nike had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 51.28%. Nike’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Nike’s payout ratio is 39.36%.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

