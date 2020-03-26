NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,697,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 108,692 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.99% of NiSource worth $102,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 4,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NiSource in the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. boosted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 7,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Finally, Amica Retiree Medical Trust acquired a new position in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. 90.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NiSource alerts:

NI has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America raised shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of NiSource from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of NiSource in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of NiSource from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

Shares of NYSE:NI opened at $22.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.87. NiSource Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.56 and a fifty-two week high of $30.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. NiSource had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NiSource Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.64%.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

Featured Article: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.